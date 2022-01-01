Rhian Sugden looks stunning in see-through lingerie as she gets ready for a night in.

Rhian Sugden, a model, is having a quiet New Year’s Eve as she continues to battle Covid.

In a sheer one-piece lace lingerie number with a hi-cut bikini line, the former page three girl flaunted her curves on Instagram.

She posed with her hands behind her head and a sultry expression on her face.

Rhian told her 471,000 followers she wanted to go out but couldn’t because she was still isolated.

“Hands up who’s staying in this evening…” she captioned the photo.

“It’s not by choice that I’m here.

The Vid continues to show up in my tests.

“Have a wonderful new year, everyone! Here’s to a happy and healthier 2022 Hip hip.”

Hip hip, baby.

“2022 moto: Always be unapologetically you!”

Rhian’s sultry post comes after she retaliated against fans who assumed she was pregnant after she revealed a positive coronavirus test on social media.

Rhian, 35, was forced to isolate during the holidays after sharing a photo of her positive lateral flow test on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas,” she captioned the photo, jokingly drawing reindeer ears on the test, which had two clear red lines to indicate a positive result.

Surprisingly, the star was forced to respond that she wasn’t PREGNANT after her fans mistook the test for a pregnancy test.

Rhian captioned a selfie with, “The amount of people who think that was a positive pregnancy test! Where have you been for the last 2 years!”

“It’s a lateral flow,” she simply concluded for the confused fans as she sat in her pyjamas at home, looking confused towards the camera.

It comes after Rhian has been open about her IVF struggles over the last two years, after discovering she had a low egg count and needed medical assistance to have children.

The glamour model revealed in 2019 that she has the egg count of a 45-year-old woman, and that her chances of conceiving with IVF are only 2%.

She told The Sun exclusively at the time, “I feel like my womanhood has been taken from me.”

“Being a mother has always been my dream, and learning that the chances of that happening are so slim is heartbreaking.”

“There have been many tears.”

Because it has bothered me so much, I’ve developed a nervous rash all over my body.”

Rhian married Oliver Mellor of Coronation Street in 2018 and had been trying to start a family before learning about her fertility issues.

“Doctors told me I had an egg count of a woman over 45, which means…

