Rhian Sugden reveals her new puppy consoled her after two failed IVF attempts

FORMER Page 3 stunner Rhian Sugden has revealed how her new lockdown puppy has consoled her following two failed IVF attempts.

The 33-year-old picked up Roger the Cavapoo three weeks ago when he was just eight weeks old.

Rhian says she’s “so in love” with the pooch, which has been a “good distraction” from her IVF heartbreak.

Sharing a photo of herself snuggled up with her beloved pet on Instagram as he slept, she said: “So in love. Feeling very content with my little family right now.

“So many people told me that getting a puppy after failed IVF is a godsend and a good distraction.

“After two failed rounds I tell you what, I’ve not been this happy in months. My heart could burst.”

Announcing the news of his arrival last month she said: “My family has grown by four little feet.”

Roger is a Cavalier King Charles, Bichon Frise and Toy Poodle cross.

Fans told Rhian that they related to her story.

One said: “We too have failed with four miscarriages and our only consolation is having our fur baby!”

Another said: “We did the same and that little doggy pulled me through the third attempt and when we brought our twins home nine months later that little doggy was the most protective big brother ever.”

After discovering that she wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally, she and her ex-Corrie star husband Oliver, 39, went through two exhausting rounds of IVF.

They were given the devastating news just before Christmas that their second round of treatment in November had failed.

