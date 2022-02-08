‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Sends Her Best Wishes to Lisa Vanderpump Following Her Horrible Horseback Riding Accident

Brandi Glanville Sends Her Best Wishes to Lisa Vanderpump Following Her Horrific Horseback Riding Accident on ‘RHOBH’

Even though Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are no longer friends, Glanville wishes Vanderpump a speedy recovery after she was thrown from a horse and suffered serious injuries.

Vanderpump was thrown from her horse and suffered multiple fractures and a badly bruised back, which she documented on Instagram alongside photos of the flowers she received.

While Glanville is unlikely to send flowers, she wishes Vanderpump a speedy recovery.

Glanville was asked about Vanderpump’s accident by Hannah Ferrier of the Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast.

“I heard she was seriously hurt, and I obviously don’t want anyone I despise to be physically hurt,” Glanville said.

“I’d like to know she’s out of money.”

“However, everyone asks, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ I don’t like people being thrown from horses in any case.

With a laugh, Glanville added, “Like, if it was a money situation or her show got canceled, maybe.”

“However, that is not something I want for anyone.”

Glanville went on to say that she, too, had a break in the same location as Vanderpump.

Glanville added, “And it’s kind of crazy that she allegedly broke her leg in two places.”

“And it’s the same exact two places that it was when I broke my leg.”

As a result, it’s perplexing to me.

Because it was the worst healing experience of my life, I sincerely hope she feels better.

I guess I just want people to know that they don’t have to call me and ask, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ I mean, would I be happy if she died? No, I don’t want anyone to be sick.”

I’m so sorry to hear you were hurt when your lovely Prince Tardon spooked and threw you.

I’m sending you my best wishes and hoping you get better soon.

pic.twitter.comSyqrcvMbGG Your family, friends, and fans

Glanville has had a number of mishaps and falls in her life.

She had just broken her foot and was limping around in a cast when RHOBH viewers met her.

She also suffered some injuries while trying out a hoverboard.

She tweeted, “Swollen paw 6 stitches I’m officially done with iWalk slash hover board:(”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

