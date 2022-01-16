‘RHOC’: Did Noella Bergener Give Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Porn – ‘It Isn’t What It Is’

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’: Did Noella Bergener Really Give Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Porn – ‘It’s Not What It Is’

Heather Dubrow accuses Noella Bergener of showing her daughter Max pornography later in the season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Bergener and Max had a sweet moment when Bergener revealed to Max that she, too, is bisexual, as depicted in the trailer.

Max revealed that she is bisexual before the new season premiered, and even wrote a book called “I’ll Give it to You Straight-ish.”

So, did Bergener give Dubrow’s daughter pornography as a gift? While Bergener wouldn’t say exactly what happened, she did make it seem as if there was more to it, accusing Dubrow of twisting the description for dramatic effect.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County will have to wait to see what exactly Bergener gave Max, but she did admit that using the word “porn” was not entirely accurate.

“I don’t want to tease the spoiler,” she told People TV. “So you’ll have to wait to see exactly what that’s about.”

But, to be honest, the wrong words were used.”

“I think it was done on purpose to be salacious and dramatic and to try to shame me,” she continued.

“Which, in my opinion, is never cool.”

We can have an adult conversation if we just use the right words.

If I had a genuine concern that someone was sexually abusing my child, I would call them right away and ask, “What the hell is going on?”

“I wouldn’t wait a week,” she added.

Keep it a secret from the rest of the world.

You’ll have to watch it unfold; I’m not going to give anything away.

However, this isn’t the case.

She’s also an intelligent young lady.

She knew exactly what she was doing.

So you’ll just have to wait and see how I deal with it.”

Dubrow’s friendship with Bergener was already strained before Dubrow claimed Bergener had given her daughter porn.

When Bergener visited Dubrow’s house and saw her podcast room, she referred to her as a narcissist.

“I had my suspicions before, but this is pretty concrete evidence,” Bergener confessed on RHOC. “This is a shrine to a complete and really, really good narcissist.”

This is a comprehensive analysis.

“I’d be impressed if I weren’t so creeped out.”

During their conversation, Bergener and Dubrow couldn’t agree on anything, but…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.