‘RHOC’: Gretchen and Slade Have No Plans to Wed – ‘Look at Oprah and Stedman,’ She Says

‘RHOC’: Gretchen and Slade Have No Plans to Marry – ‘Look at Oprah and Stedman,’ she says.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gretchen Rossi doesn’t understand why a wedding should be so expensive.

She intends to spend the rest of her life with Slade Smalley and doesn’t see how a piece of paper will change that.

She recently mentioned how some couples who marry after being together for a long time end up breaking up.

Orpah Winfrey and Stedman Graham, for example, have been happy and in love for years despite having no plans to marry, according to Rossi.

According to Rossi, many couples are happy together even if they do not marry.

She said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, “You know what, no wedding plans as of right now.”

“I want to be like Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russel].”

Consider how long they’ve been together.

And they’re so in love and happy.”

“Or, for example, look at Oprah and Stedman,” she added.

“And, like, they’re all doing so well.”

And I swear, all of the people who have married after being together for such a long time are lying.

“Like they ended up divorcing!”

“Take a look at Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie], for example,” she continued.

“And, like Jen [Aniston] and her boyfriend, they can’t remember his name right now.”

But, look, they get married and then break up.

So I’m thinking, ‘Hmm, that could be a problem.'”

Despite the fact that she does not see the point in getting married, she may do so for one reason.

“But if my little girl says to me one day, ‘Mom, Dad, I want you married,’ I’ll probably just say, ‘OK, we have to do it.’

“You know what I’m talking about?” the RHOC alum asked.

Rossi’s desire for a large wedding is a major roadblock.

However, large weddings are expensive.

“But here’s the thing, David,” she explained, “you already know this about me from [RHOC].”

“I like to do things big and extravagantly when I do them.”

We put it on hold because IVF was so expensive.

As a result, we devote all of our resources to it.

As a result, I’d like to do something big.

And I’m not sure if I’ve got it in me…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.