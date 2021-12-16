‘RHOC’ star Noella Bergener is taken aback when she receives divorce papers–’I Never Thought This Would Be the End of Our Marriage,’ she says.

Noella Bergener of ‘RHOC’ is taken aback when she receives divorce papers–’I Never Thought This Would Be the End of Our Marriage,’ she says.

Noella Bergener is shocked when she is served with divorce papers on The Real Housewives of Orange County after revealing that she and her husband were having financial problems.

She is seen on the phone, tearfully telling Shannon Beador that her husband James, who is in Puerto Rico, has served her legal documents.

She sobs, not only because this is unexpected, but also because she is still processing her son’s autism diagnosis.

During the latest episode of RHOC, Bergener informed Beador that “someone came to serve papers, divorce papers.”

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

“And it’s all in Spanish,” Bergener says to Beador, who keeps interrupting her with “What?!?”

Bergener paid for the documents to be translated, but she still has no idea where her husband is.

“Here’s his wardrobe, his belongings, and his car.”

His life has come to an end.

The credit cards were turned off by him.”

In a confessional, she admits, “I’m lost.”

“I’m completely lost and have no idea what to do.”

I’m undecided.

It’s all a nightmare.

“It was just a horrible nightmare.”

As she sobs, she says, “I’m trying to get, you know, to speak to an attorney and see what happens next.”

“He made a mistake and must correct it.”

But I never imagined that this would be the end of a relationship.

I never imagined I’d be a single mother with our son.

I just want my husband to come over and explain what’s going on, because my son was only diagnosed in May.

My mother was admitted to the hospital in June.”

Beador expressed sympathy for Bergener, saying she, too, had been caught off guard by divorce papers.

“I believe she’s an open book, and she has a lot going on in her life as we start the season, and I pity her,” Beador told ET.

She’s been caught off guard, and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in her shoes.”

