RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Apologizes for Saying Coronavirus Is ”God’s Way of Thinning the Herd”

Kelly Dodd went there… and now she’s backtracking.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently caught flak online for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Kelly’s comments, which have since been removed from Instagram, were made in response to one user who disagreed with her decision to fly on an airplane.

Now, the Bravolebrity is issuing what she described as a “public apology.”

“When I wrote that it was God’s way of thinning the herd, that’s not what I meant,” Kelly said in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God way? I’m not God. I’m not insensitive.”

She continued, “I feel bad for all of the families who have lost loved ones. I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended. I’m sorry.”

Kelly acknowledged those who “felt offended” by her “stupid writing,” before adding, “I am just asking a question. Is it God’s way of thinning the herd? I don’t know.”

“I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid, and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid,” she concluded, “So again, please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody that has lost loved ones, and I hope that everybody is safe and protects themselves against this pandemic.”

As for her original remarks, Dodd fired back after being called out for flying home despite health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 through air travel.

“If it’s dangerous why are the airlines still flying?” she wrote. “You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? People are so judgmental it’s sick!”

“Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?” Dodd added. “It’s 25% get your facts straight you are only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside. If you don’t protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill! It’s common sense!”

After returning home, Dodd underwent a test for COVID-19, which she documented on her Instagram Stories.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)