‘RHOM’: Alexia Echevarria Reveals How Her Wedding Venue Failed (Exclusive)

On Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia Echevarria recalled the feeling of “what else could go wrong” when event planner Guerdy Abraira told her that her wedding venue couldn’t accommodate her.

The incident occurred shortly after a tense and emotional family discussion.

As a result, Echevarria admitted that she was briefly moved to tears by the twists and turns.

She replied, “Pretty much.”

“That’s how we were feeling,” she said early in the episode, but she quickly changed her mind and said she just wanted to have a good time.

Abraira told Echevarria the news after she and the rest of the cast had been drinking.

“To begin with, I had been drinking, so it was already a lot,” she explained.

“It had been a long day, and we were having a sleepover, and it was just a girl thing.”

And when I’m out with my girls and girlfriends, I want to have a good time and don’t want to get too serious.”

“I just look for that moment to unwind and disconnect,” she added.

“However, I am unable to disconnect at this time.”

So, of course, I had to end on that note, with Guerdy informing me that the venue had backed out due to a lack of capacity.”

Echevarria admitted to feeling upset at first, but quickly realized that losing the venue wasn’t meant to be.

“But, if you know my life, you’d expect it,” she explained.

“Even though that is not how I live my life.”

I have a lot of confidence in myself.

I’m very upbeat.

“I just like to roll with the punches,” says the narrator.

“It’s like, ‘OK, that happened,'” she says.

“You know what? It ain’t so bad,” she admitted.

“I’m sure there’s a good reason for it.”

I’ll just have to accept it and move on.

That probably means I’ll find a much better venue with which I’ll be much happier.

That was always my attitude, but I was clearly crying.

“OK, what else [could possibly go wrong]?” I thought.

She laughed, recalling Lisa Hochstein’s tray of party games at the time…

