RHONJ fans have chastised Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, 21, for having “way too much plastic surgery” two years after a nose job.

RHONJ fans chastised Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, 21, for having ‘way too much plastic surgery’ two years after a nose job.

Bravo fan account BravoOmg posted a photo of Gia from season one to season 12 of RHONJ to show how far she’s progressed.

While many viewers praised the reality star’s beautiful features, some critics claimed she looked better before the surgery.

“Way too much plastic surgery,” one person commented.

“It appears to be over-processed.”

“She’s so pretty with makeup,” another added.

Why has she been allowed to mess with her face, and why have her parents allowed it? Sad.”

“She went from six years old with a 14-year-old face to 40 real quick,” a third user wrote.

In June 2020, Gia revealed that she had a nose job and that she’s “never been happier.”

“Yes, I got a nose job,” she captioned a photo with her famous mother.

“I am an adult now, and this has been an insecurity of mine for a long time, and I’ve never been happier or more at ease in my own skin!!” she continued.

Teresa went on to say that her new nose had made her “absolutely in love.”

Gia isn’t the only member of the family who has been chastised for her appearance.

Teresa has also been told to tone it down when it comes to altering her appearance.

Teresa’s fans pleaded with her to “stop getting lip fillers” after she shared a bikini photo of herself last year.

She admitted in November that she had a nose job done by the same doctor who did her daughter’s.

“I don’t know if anyone knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” she said while speaking as the keynote speaker at an event in New Jersey.

“So, I guess I got a nose job – just the tip of it – and I went to Dr.

Englewood, New Jersey’s Tobias.

He dazzled me.

“I didn’t feel any pain at all after it was finished.”

“I asked Louie, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?'” the Bravo star said, praising Luis for his support in her decision.

“And he said, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ I said yes, and he said, ‘Do it.'”

Teresa has four daughters with ex-husband Joe: Gia, Gabriella (17), Milania (16), and Audriana (13).

