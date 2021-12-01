RHONJ fans rip Teresa Giudice’s ‘immature’ and’childish’ outfits as the reality star dances in a new TikTok video.

Teresa Giudice’s ‘immature’ and’childish’ outfits are ripped apart by RHONJ fans in a new TikTok video in which the reality star dances.

Teresa Giudice, 49, has been chastised by REAL Housewives of New Jersey fans for wearing revealing, tight-fitting clothing that “is for teenagers” rather than women her age.

The Bravo reality star, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Luis Ruelas, danced in a new TikTok video while modeling several of her own outfits.

Teresa showed off her collection of Electric Yoga workouts by posing in various poses and dancing around her bedroom.

She began in an all-black ensemble that included tight leather-look pants and a strappy top, which she dubbed her Monday look.

“Oops! I wore activewear all week,” she confessed in the video before modeling her outfits from each day.

Tuesday was a bright pink leopard print sports bra and a pair of black jogger pants with the word “love” on the waistband.

She wore a black romper bodysuit on Wednesday, and light purple shimmering pants and tank top on Thursday, with the shirt reading “Love, love, love.”

Friday’s outfit consisted of a pair of gleaming black pants and a leopard-print sports bra.

Teresa’s fans chastised her for wearing such youthful clothing, which they didn’t think was appropriate for her.

They were able to express their entire range of emotions to the RHONJ star after she asked in the caption: “Can’t decide which one is my favorite! I want to hear from you, which is your favorite!”

All of the outfits were described as “very immature and childish looking” by one of her followers.

“Ewww… not good,” said another.

“All the outfits look like they’re for teenagers,” wrote a third.

“I don’t think they’re right for you.”

Teresa, who recently moved into the (dollar)3 million home she bought with her fiance Luis, has been chastised in the past for her fashion choices.

Fans slammed the RHONJ star for wearing a Chanel hat to feed the homeless and hungry on Thanksgiving, calling her “disgusting.”

Teresa started the drama by posting on Instagram about a good deed she, Luis, and their daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15, did over the holidays.

“This year’s Thanksgiving was very special! @louiearuelas @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice and I joined our @jasecannon and friends to feed over 150 beautiful souls at the @aliforneycenter,” she wrote.

“We can fight food insecurity together.”

We can ensure that our LGBTQIA(plus) homeless youth have access to healthy food on a daily basis if we work together.”

Teresa also shared a video and photos of her gesture, which revealed that the RHONJ star went to the shelter wearing a Chanel hat.

Teresa was chastised by fans for wearing the hat to the event.

Only one person retaliated…

