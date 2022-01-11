‘RHONJ’: Joe Giudice Would Attend Teresa’s Wedding – Jokes About Gia’s Engagement Rumor, But Slams Joe Gorga

Joe Giudice Would Attend Teresa’s Wedding – Laughs at Gia’s Engagement Rumor But Slams Joe Gorga

Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey appears to get along with his family – except for his former brother-in-law Joe Gorga.

In fact, Giudice joked about the rumors that his daughter Gia got engaged and said he’d be happy to attend ex-wife Teresa’s wedding if invited.

When it came to Joe Gorga, however, Giudice claimed he had no idea what was going on and that he should “keep his mouth shut” in front of his children.

Access Hollywood first inquired about Giudice’s feelings on the rumor that Gia and her boyfriend were engaged.

“They’re in their twenties, after all.”

He added, “I doubt they’ll get engaged anytime soon.”

“I mean, they’re uh… [laughs],” he said, puzzled as to how the rumor started.

“I have no idea where that came from.”

“I don’t care.”

He went on to say that he began dating while in Italy.

Giudice has since relocated to the Bahamas, closer to the United States.

“When I was in Italy, I was dating,” he explained.

“I used to be in a relationship with a young lady.”

I was dating an attorney at the time.

And then I came here, and everything just kind of went south.

In Ohio, I’m dating another lawyer.

“Let’s wait and see what happens?”

“I was married for a long time,” he continued.

I have no desire to marry.

You know, I’m just going about my business.

I’m having a great time doing what I’m doing right now.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

You can never say never if the right one comes along.”

He also did not anticipate Teresa remaining single after their divorce.

Teresa’s fiance, Louie, was also mentioned by Giudice.

“I mean, Louie [Teresa’s fiancé] seems like a good guy,” he said.

“I have nothing against Louie,” Giudice continued, “I met him, and he is a nice guy.”

Giudice also stated that if asked, he would attend the wedding.

“Do you understand what I’m saying?” Giudice asked.

“And that is the only thing that matters.”

I don’t expect her to be alone; after all, who wants to be alone? Would I attend the wedding? Why not?”

He also joked about his return to the show and how being on RHONJ “kinda exposed me to everything,” he said.

“I’ve been in business in the United States for a long time and have never had a problem with anyone….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.