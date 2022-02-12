‘RHONJ’: Kim D Alleges Gia Giudice Was Paid (dollar)50,000 for the Season

Gia Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was paid (dollar)50,000 to appear on season 12 of the show, according to Kim “D” DePaola.

If this is true, Gia’s salary would be comparable to that of a first-season Housewife.

Families and children of Housewives may receive monetary compensation for appearing on the show, and RHONJ’s contracts include a special clause for family members.

While the exact amount given to children and families is not readily available information, Kim believes Gia earned every penny if the amount is correct.

On the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she said, “I read it in one of the blogs.”

“And it said that one of the daughters, Gia, of New Jersey Housewives fame, received (dollar)50,000.

The husbands, on the other hand, receive nothing.

So they accused Joe Gorga of discovering the truth, and he was furious.

I’m not sure if that’s true.

But that’s what I read.”

Gia is now 21 years old and no longer a child, according to Kim.

She stated, “She’s no longer a child.”

“She’s an adult now.”

She has the ability to print her own ticket.

I don’t blame her for wanting to be compensated.

She ought to be compensated, don’t you think?

It’s almost as if she was compensated as a friend, you know? And she brought it last night or the other night, whatever night it was.”

Teresa Giudice, Kim believes, supports her daughter being paid by the production.

“And I can’t say I blame her,” Kim continued.

“I don’t blame her for that; if they want Gia to do what she did, why shouldn’t she be compensated? After all, the family’s laundry is still being aired.”

So, if you’re going to do it, you might as well be compensated for it.”

When her uncle, Joe Gorga, made derogatory remarks about her father, Gia stood up to him.

He fired back, but she refused to back down.

“Listen to what I’m saying, Gia,” Kim instructed.

“And on [Watch What Happens Live], she was the bartender.”

I don’t think she’ll be surprised if people start paying her for her appearances.”

It’s not uncommon for family members to be compensated, especially on RHONJ.

Brian Moylan, a Housewives expert and historian, discussed contracts in his book “The Housewives,” which he shared with Vulture:

“RHONJ has a unique niche in…

