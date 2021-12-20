‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Trailer: ‘You’re a Sick, Disgusting Liar,’ Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Battle It Out Over Luis Ruelas

‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Trailer: ‘You’re a Sick, Disgusting Liar’ Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Fight Over Luis Ruelas

It’s good to be back, right? The Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer is here, and it appears that Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ friendship will be tested during season 12.

Teresa, 49, tells Margaret, 54, about the Standing Strong author’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas, in the Monday, December 20 teaser, “I don’t like how you’re f–king nasty, talking behind my back about my boyfriend.”

“Are you trying to burst my love bubble? It’s not going to happen.”

“You’re a sick, disgusting liar,” Margaret says of Teresa’s behavior throughout the season.

Teresa nearly flips a table before referring to Margaret as a “disgusting, white trash bitch,” bringing the ladies’ feud to a close with a nostalgic confrontation.

Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s sister-in-law, is also concerned about how the new relationship is affecting the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum, saying, “I don’t know why she wants to hide everything.”

Teresa and Luis, 47, were first confirmed to be dating by Us Weekly in November 2020, and the couple later revealed they met in July.

Before calling it quits in December 2019, the cookbook author was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years.

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, are the couple’s daughters.

Teresa revealed that Luis proposed to her during a trip to Greece with former RHONJ costar Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, in October.

“My Fiancé, you are a stunning woman on the inside and out.

I admire your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters.

“You are amazing in so many ways,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are.”

“I am so fortunate to have found you, and I am grateful for your presence in my life.”

Since the day I prayed to my parents on Bay Blvd, I’ve known you were sent to me.

I will always adore you.

You are my life’s love, my soulmate, and my entire being.

I adore you.”

Margaret commented on the engagement the following month, saying she expected their wedding to be “filled with love.”

“I believe [the wedding]will take place.

