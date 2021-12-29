‘RHONY’: Barbara Kavovit Responds to the Question of Whether Ramona Singer Is Racist – ‘Her 50 Friends Are Blonde With Blue Eyes,’ What Do You Think?

‘RHONY’s’ Barbara Kavovit Responds to the Question of Whether Ramona Singer Is Racist – ‘Her 50 Friends Are Blonde With Blue Eyes, What Do You Think?’

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Barbara Kavovit and Ramona Singer have clearly not repaired their strained friendship, as Kavovit blasted Singer in a recent Instagram Q and A.

With the exception of Eboni K Williams and former cast member Bethenny Frankel, Kavovit does not appear to be friendly with the majority of the cast.

She also responded to a question about whether she thought Singer was racist, with a very telling answer.

When a fan retorted that Kavovit’s statement was unfair and untrue, Kavovit responded, “What’s your first hand experience with the terminator?”

Another RHONY fan wondered why the cast gives Singer so many opportunities to be arrogant and racist.

“Some people enjoy watching a train wreck,” she said.

“And what happens if a mature woman refuses to seek treatment for her mental health issues?”

But it’s not just Singer with whom Kavovit has lost contact.

When it comes to Luann de Lesseps, she says she’s not “feeling Jovani.”

She also stated that she is not friends with Dorinda Medley and that the only way she would consider rekindling their friendship is if “she came groveling back begging for forgiveness.”

Singer saw herself in Kavovit at one point, and Kavovit thought he didn’t like her.

“You know, it’s so funny, I’ve been tagged like 100 times this morning on an outfit she’s wearing that actually looks like me if the face is removed.”

“I’m wearing blue jeans with a Hermes belt and a crop top,” she said on Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“And everyone is saying, ‘Wow, this reminds me of Barbara.'”

‘I guess you like how she dresses.’

“I always think people’s insecurities come out when they start slamming other people,” she continued, “and I’ve learned to just roll with it.”

Singer thought Kavovit didn’t fit in with the rest of the RHONY cast.

“It was impossible for Barbara to fit in with the group,” Singer said in an interview with US Weekly.

“I don’t believe she can get along with more than one person at a time.”

I believe I talked to her about it in Miami.

And she finally warmed up to us when we were all cooking lunch together and came up with…

