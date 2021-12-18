‘RHONY’: Jill Zarin Thinks Bethenny Frankel Shouldn’t Return After Calling It “Napalm” (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel Shouldn’t Return to ‘RHONY’ After Calling It “Napalm” (Exclusive): Jill Zarin

Bethenny Frankel should not return to The Real Housewives of New York City, according to Jill Zarin, who added that she would be paid a fortune to be “mean and cutting.”

Zarin stated that she no longer speaks to Frankel and that the rest of the cast has “had it” with him.

“I don’t speak to her, and I don’t believe she should return,” Zarin explained.

“I believe she has said far too many negative things about the show and network.”

It was dubbed napalm by her.

They’ll pay a fortune for her to return, after all.

And the job entails being mean and cutting to all of the girls in order to make them all look bad.

And I believe the girls have had enough.”

With Frankel back, Zarin believes the atmosphere will be too negative.

She does believe, however, that the cast would embrace it.

“However, they would accept the money,” she explained.

“They’d take the money and go to work,” says the narrator.

They’d regard it as work if that happened.

I’ve never been a fan of viewing the show as a job.

“I saw the show as a way to spend time with my friends, have fun, and live my real life,” she added.

Frankel’s vision of what it would take for her to return to the show was remarkably similar to Zarin’s.

In early November, she said on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, “Give me real and authentic, somewhat authentic [series].”

“However, if there was some element of authenticity that I could cling to,” she went on.

“And not feel like I’m going to go shoot for four months and make a fortune.”

Frankel also discussed one aspect of RHONY that she said she misses. “I miss the humor,” she said.

“Even now, it’s a different type of outlook, a different type of humor that I miss,” he says.

It’s a real-time stream of consciousness.

You have the power to pass judgment.

With the exception of saying something offensive, racist, off-color, or politically incorrect, humor always wins.

The correct sense of humour triumphs.”

“And I like to be free of that,” she said, adding that she dislikes a show that is rigidly structured.

“I didn’t want to do a talk show,” she said.

I’m not a big fan of doing a lot of formatting or watching a lot of formatted shows.

