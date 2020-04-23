RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps on Her Decision to “Drink Responsibly” After Probation

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 started out on a high note for Luann de Lesseps. The premiere episode began with the “Jovani” singer exiting a Big Apple courthouse after completing her probation stemming from a 2017 arrest in Miami. Needless to say, this season of Real Housewives is a celebratory one for the Countess.

“I feel like it’s a good year for me because I’ve gotten through some really difficult years in the past and I feel like I’m in a good place, I’m back in the driver’s seat,” Luann told E! exclusively. “I’m feeling good. You know, it’s been a rough go and so finally I feel like I’m feel like I’m kind of renewed and back to my old Lu.”

Last season, the Luann was very honest about how difficult it was to be around her Bravo co-stars while her probation stipulated she remain sober. Cut to the season 12 trailer: viewers see Luann taking a sip of a drink that’s “all vodka” and exclaiming, “It tastes so good!”

“I decided that I would drink on occasion and drink responsibly,” Luann explained to us. “And like I said, I’m in a different place. And so I feel like I’m in control. And so I take it day by day. You know, for the moment I haven’t been drinking. So I just don’t label it. I kind of am just taking it day by day and have said in the past that I’m drinking socially.”

As for what we’ll see from the cabaret star this season, Lu tells E! News, “I’m working on a new song with Desmond Child who wrote ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.’ And the new song is called ‘Viva La Diva,’ which will be out this summer. It’s so good! You’re gonna love it.”

She’s also putting together her new cabaret show which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m working on my new show, Marry, F–k, Kill,” she dished. “My tour, like everybody’s tour, is postponed. So I’m excited to get back on the road when I can. I’m working on new dates and I’m excited. You’ll see that kind of play out on the show as well.”

As for her love life, Luann has been dating her agent Richard Super (“he’s near and dear to me”). So would Luann ever get married again?



“Well, you know, I’m a hopeless romantic so I never say never,” she said. “I believe in love and I’m not in a big hurry, but I’m open to it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

