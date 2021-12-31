‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Get Gucci Bags as a Birthday Present from Nicki Minaj: ‘This Is Beyond Special’

Nicki Minaj was so kind to give the daughters of The Real Housewives of Potomac’sGizelle Bryant their first designer handbag, and they’re completely smitten.

Grace, 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, opened their gifts from the 39-year-old rapper on Thursday, December 30.

The girls were overjoyed when they saw three Gucci canvas tote bags in their gift boxes, two of which are still available on the Italian luxury fashion house’s website: the Children’s Strawberry Tote Bag ((dollar)695) and the G Heart Print Tote ((dollar)670).

Bryant captioned an Instagram post, “I’m SPEECHLESS!”

“So I’ve never bought my girls high-end bags because I’ve always felt that humility and gratitude are far more important for children than style and profiling.”

So for the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj to give them their first @gucci bag for Christmas is PRICELESS!”

“Nicki, my kids are wailing all over the place,” she continued.

“Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!! You have made their YEAR!!

Bryant’s Instagram post drew a response from Minaj, who is a known RHOP fan, who revealed that another gift for her oldest daughter was on the way.

“Awww, gurlzzz, you’re welcome.

“, she penned.

“Ykw Gizelle, I wanted to give Grace something different than the twins, so I’ll send that one out tomorrow.”

It’ll be fine; she’ll only eat two.”

“They deserve gifts for being respectful young girls on television and not acting out for the camera,” she continued.

“Respect for mommy and daddy, miss thangz, is what we love to see.”

Many Bravolebs have flocked to Bryant’s post’s comments section to “ooh” and “ahh” over the girls’ lavish gifts.

“Oh no…. so it begins,” wrote her ex-husband Jamal Bryant, with whom she shares three children.

In 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, Gizelle and the pastor called it quits for the second time.

They divorced in 2009 due to allegations of his infidelity, but tried to reconcile in 2020.

Since the Bravo show’s first season, the mother of three has been a cast member on RHOP.

