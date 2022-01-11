‘RHOSLC’: Mary Cosby Drops Hints That She’s Leaving the Show

Mary Cosby Drops Hints That She’s Leaving ‘RHOSLC’

Mary Cosby, star of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is said to have skipped the season 2 reunion.

While it’s unclear whether or not the preacher intends to return, she has hinted on social media that she’s leaving the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gathered for their inevitable reunion a few months after filming the second season of the show.

According to sources, Mary Cosby chose to skip the event with Andy Cohen and her co-stars.

According to an insider, the preacher refused to attend because she didn’t want to face the consequences of her “racist” remarks toward Jen Shah and newcomer Jennie Nguyen.

Cosby also refused to discuss rumors that her church was run as a cult and that she stole from her congregation members, according to the source.

Furthermore, the preacher appears to be without allies in the cast, as the other ladies wanted her to attend the reunion and address the allegations and remarks.

After the news broke, Cosby admitted she didn’t go in a now-deleted tweet, claiming “those girls don’t deserve my presence” and concluding that “haters can go jump.”

The 49-year-old remained active on social media, responding to several fans who demanded that she apologize for making offensive comments on the show.

While Cosby expressed regret for comparing Shah to a “Mexican thug” who “makes all those drugs,” she continued to make anti-Asian remarks to Nguyen.

The preacher insisted that calling the newcomer’s eyes “slanted” or mocking an Asian accent were never meant to be offensive.

She also addressed her rumored departure from the show by quoting Dr.

Reality television, according to Marcia Sirota, “lowers IQ” and “increases rudeness.”

The Toronto-based psychiatrist also compared reality TV to “junk food,” claiming that it, too, can “rot our brain.”

Dr. Cosby was quoted again by Cosby.

Children “tend to confuse reality television with the real world,” according to Sirota.

She also “liked” a couple of her-related comments…

