RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Responds to Jen Shah’s ‘Reckless’ Remark: ‘I Know Racism Firsthand’

Mary Cosby, RHOSLC, Responds to Jen Shah’s ‘Reckless’ Remark: ‘I Know Racism Firsthand’

I’m under siege.

As the backlash from last week’s episode continues, Mary Cosby is apologizing for comments she made about Jen Shah ahead of the Sunday, December 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC,” Mary, 49, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “I used poor judgment in my choice of words.”

“Please accept my sincerest apologies.”

I wasn’t attempting to isolate Mexican culture.

I am African-American and have firsthand experience with racism.

It’s been a part of my life since I was a child.

It is critical that you hear this apology from me directly.

My remark was careless.

Not on purpose.

I sincerely apologize!”

“I love you all!” the pastor wrote alongside a series of hashtags: “(hashtag)apology (hashtag)rhoslc (hashtag)RHOSL C(hashtag)bravo (hashtag)reels (hashtag)apologyaccepted (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)latinos (hashtag)loveyouall (hashtag)saltlakecity.”

Mary became enraged after Lisa Barlow informed her that their costars were comparing allegations made about Mary’s church to Jen’s alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme on the Bravo series’ December 5 episode.

“It’s not fair to pair me up with someone so… like, when I think of Jen, I think of a thug,” Mary explained.

“Like those drug-making Mexicans.”

For her part, Lisa, 46, responded to a Twitter user who chastised her for not challenging Mary’s remark at the time.

“She ought to be ashamed of herself.”

I didn’t say anything about it, and I don’t agree with it.

It is something to which I respond.

After the episode on December 5, the owner of Vida Tequila tweeted, “Keep watching.”

During season 2 of RHOSLC, Mary has been in the spotlight due to allegations that Lisa’s friend Cameron Williams “mortgaged his house” and gave her $300,000.

Mary has also denied claims made by her parishioners that she is God.

“I’ve never taken advantage of anyone, and I don’t intend to.

I was born into wealth.

It wasn’t something I specifically requested.

During the December 5 episode, she stated, “It was given to me.”

“I’m confident in what I’m doing.”

It was as if I were a woman who had taken it on.

I was a small child at the time.

I believe in the existence of God.

I believe in the power of rescue.

I am a believer in salvation.

I believe in it all, and I want them to believe in it as well.

