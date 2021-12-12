Rhys and Nancy are sent home from Strictly Come Dancing 2021 LIVE after the’most amazing dance-off ever’ with John and Johannes.

Rhys Stephenson of STRICTLY Come Dancing has been eliminated from the Strictly semi-final dance off.

After competing against John and Johannes in the semi-final dance-off, the CBBC presenter and Nancy Xu have won.

“The most incredible semi-final dance-off ever,” Craig Revel-Horwood said.

Rose and Giovanni, AJ and Kai, and John and Johannes will now compete in the grand final on Saturday.

The couple has been sent by Anton.

Rhys and Nancy will, therefore, be dancing off the show tonight.

What a nail-biter of a semi-final dance-off!

Motsi has made the decision to put the all-male couple through their paces.

She claims, however, that this is the most difficult decision she’s ever faced.

Mr Nasty claims that he doesn’t want to make a choice.

He wants to put them both through one of the most amazing dance-offs he’s ever seen.

However, John and Johannes are undergoing clinical training.

They’re getting a standing ovation.

It’s finally time for the truth to be revealed.

The sensational jive of the all-male couple is being performed once more.

It’s a high-octane routine, and the couple is having a blast.

Take a look at the foot flicks’ timing!

Another opportunity to see their sensational Samba.

Take a look at those hips.

Rhys has been transformed by Nancy.

AJ is on the verge of crying because he has advanced to the final.

She claims she has never had or imagined a better partner than Kai.

The presenter claims that the professional dancer sparked something in her that she “didn’t realize was there.”

Rhys and Nancy will compete in a dance-off.

Aj and Kai defeated them.

John and Johannes will soon confront the couple.

To take the sting out of the results show, a montage of the judges’ best moments.

Criag Revel-Horwood, who wears colorful glasses and holds emojis, is impossible to ignore.

When Anton sees Rose dance, he says it makes him emotional.

It’s easy to get swept up in the Tango, but Anton reveals that Rose has a wonderful serenity about her.

Only a few people, according to the judge, can catch peace in that dance, and “it’s a joy to watch them.”

It was as if they were meant to be in each other’s company.

“It’s the emotion, not the technique, that I enjoy.”

The semifinal was “magical,” according to Shirley.

According to the chief judge, the entire series has been “off the charts.”

Anyone leaving the competition will break her heart, she says.

Their chemistry was undeniable, and Rose and Giovanni were nearly speechless.

But who will come along…

