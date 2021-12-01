Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins’ reaction to the WWE Raw fan attack.

Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins for his reaction to the WWE Raw fan attack.

Unfortunately, the biggest story in WWE last week was when a fan jumped the barricade at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center during Monday Night Raw and tackled Seth Rollins as he walked up the entrance ramp.

Elisah Spencer, 24, was apprehended by security and handed over to the NYPD, where she was charged with two crimes, including attempted assault.

Rollins has since confirmed he was unharmed in the attack and was even seen later that night at ringside for the main event between Big E and Kevin Owens.

Rollins has also been mocked by older generations of wrestlers in the aftermath of the attack.

“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days,” tweeted Chavo Guerrero earlier this week. This week, Ric Flair joined in on his Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

“I’ve seen it happen, but I’ve never seen it where the mark, the fan, clearly had the upper hand,” Flair said (via WrestlingNews.co).

“The Nature Boy” then stated that he disagreed with Rollins’ account of the event to TMZ Sports.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins is quoted as saying.

It happened in a flash.

I was mostly reacting and hoping that our security would arrive and perform their duties.

They were able to accomplish this in a short amount of time.

After that, it was just a matter of trying to detach and move on.

“I hope everyone is doing well.”

Come on, man. You were scared or horrified by a wrestling fan?

“If I were Seth, I would have jumped back on him even if the referees had him, even if I never got a shot at him,” he added.

“I’m sure your response will be something along the lines of, ‘Well, there are lawsuits and all that.’

The lawsuit would have been covered by WWE.

Seth would never have found him.

You never admit defeat when you’re a heel.

It’s not something you do.

Do you believe I’ve ever beaten anyone?

