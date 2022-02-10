Ricard Foyé, a castaway from Season 41 of ‘Survivor,’ reveals that a friend is in the Season 42 cast.

Survivor Season 42 premieres on CBS in just over a month, and CBS has finally released the cast list.

Fans had figured out who the castaways were already, and some even thought they knew who would win it all.

Fans will have to wait and see how the season unfolds to find out who will take home the title of Sole Survivor.

One of Ricard Foyé’s friends is among those competing for the prize.

According to CBS, the Survivor Season 42 cast consists of 18 people who are all competing for the million-dollar grand prize.

The next group of castaways is made up of:

Season 41 contestant Ricard Foyé posted a photo of himself with Hai Giang to his Twitter account after CBS released the Survivor Season 42 cast list.

“Hello, my friend, I am so excited for you to begin this journey,” Ricard wrote in the caption.

I like to imagine myself on a boat leaving Ponderosa as you arrived and started your game.

Two ships pass through the night without anyone noticing.

I’ve got my fingers crossed for you, babe.”

The extent of Ricard and Hai’s friendship is unknown, but we’re confident that Survivor fans who cheered for Ricard in Season 41 will cheer for Hai in Season 42.

“I want to say Parvati [Shallow], but I’m not that hot or charming,” Hai said when asked which past player he will play the most like in his Survivor Season 42 cast bio.

I’ll be a lot like Aubry [Bracco].

She was just a brilliant strategist.

She was able to strategize across complex alliances because she understood social rankings.”

“She’s also non-threatening, like myself,” he continued, “so I’ll concentrate on keeping bigger physical and social threats around to provide myself with a shield.”

She wasn’t afraid to work with people who could help her advance her game by crossing alliance lines.

“No one should be ruled out.”

