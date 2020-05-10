Ricardo Bofill: «The” star-system “in architecture started with me»

«My life is very methodical. The coronavirus has barely altered my habits, “Ricardo Bofill answers the obligatory question these days about how he is coping with confinement. “I’m very busy. We are working on many projects right now in the Workshop, which is also growing, “he adds.

At his 80 years (Barcelona, ​​1939), with a career in architecture that began just after adolescence, in which individuality and the determination to go ahead of the established led him to project such mandatory works of mention in the History of Architecture of the last five decades such as the Red Wall (1971), the Walden 7 building (1975), the Quartier Antigone (1979), Les Espaces de Abraxas (1982), the National Theater of Catalonia (1997), Terminal 1 of El Prat Airport (2010), or the headquarters of his own home and studio, La Fábrica, emphasizes by stating: «My past counts for little. What I like is inventing architectures, languages, vocabularies and, at the same time, being on topics that look to the future. This is what motivates me to continue doing architecture every day for ten hours ».

He began in it from the hand of his father, and it could be said that his cosmopolitan spirit, open to the world and in its time, is a trait that he inherits.

My father came from a very liberal and educated urban bourgeois family. My mother was an Italian of Jewish origin. I came from very different influences: from a mother who spoke to me in Italian and from a republican father. We talked about all subjects with great freedom, being simply European. My career begins in my father’s Barcelona studio, who had also worked with GATEPAC, collaborated with Sert, with Bonet… I was lucky to be able to start building alongside him when I was still very young.

“Calatrava is a figure that many detest but that I consider to have a brutal talent”

What memories do you have of the Barcelona of your childhood?

I have the memory of leaving my house, a comfortable modernist bourgeois house, and feel that contrast in front of a destroyed, gloomy city. This feeling was something that made me think that I should dedicate myself to making architecture, because it was necessary to change the city in which I lived.

What about your college years?

My group of friends and acquaintances was made up of architects, painters, sculptors, musicians … We lived in a Barcelona outside the system. Its power did not extend to personal life and it could be said that one lived with a certain freedom.

However, it did end up encountering political repression.

I deeply hate victimhood, so I won’t address those issues. I will say that these conflicts are already part of my life and I do not see them as dramas, but as circumstances that led me to the certain way of life that I have made, an international life. I have no resentment towards it. There were circumstances that led me to work, to architecture, to project.

He insists that his true motivation is this: to project.

Yes. It is what I like: getting to my office, finding a blank sheet and starting a project, making decisions … The process is what really made me live. And it continues to do so, because I am still constantly trying to change the architecture.

«Architecture today is even frowned upon in a city that owes it as much as, for example, Barcelona»

The Walden 7 is possibly the project where his will to desire to change architecture and, with it, society, is most paradigmatically recognized.

The Walden 7 is the result of two years of work together with researchers, writers, mathematicians and philosophers, with whom I created the Architecture Workshop. Together we developed a utopian theory of the city – as opposed to Archigram and the Japanese metabolists – called “The City in Space.” It proposed another type of city and way of inhabiting it. It was especially interesting because topics such as alternative models of family or real estate, which now star in social debates, were already raised in it. It was conceived in 1968. At that time I was very connected with the USA, the countercultural movements, and that project was a concrete translation of all those ideas.

“My field of work has been essentially the world,” he insists.

Spain is a country that I like, with which I clearly feel affinities, but I cannot say that it has exclusively felt like my country. Within the Latin, Mediterranean world, which is the one I am closest to, my vision has always been worldwide.

What names of Spanish architecture would you point to?

There are architects who have shown great talent on the scale of the building and whose work I like. Concrete works from Sainz de Oíza until today, passing through Fernando Higueras, who was an extravagant and very interesting talent, to Calatrava, a figure that many detest but that I consider to have a brutal talent. Also Rafael de la Hoz.

He mentions Higueras, and perhaps meeting points can be recognized between their respective works.

I would say more in attitude than in architecture. Higueras was an architect somewhat apart from the system. He was an inventor. He had little architectural culture but he liked to invent and he was very talented. We were very close friends, sometimes we even did some tests together.

“Architecture today is purely speculation, construction and patching”

And, perhaps against the current, he claims Calatrava.

He is also a professional who has settled outside of Spain and who is also an engineer. This double facet gives it a different, tremendously original profile. It has fallen ill among architects and specialized publications but I have been finding it while I have been building around the world. He may like it more or less, but regardless of whether you agree with him or not, he is someone with his own talent and ability.

I remember that, in a previous conversation, he admitted to me without complex having been the forerunner of star architects, a status he achieved when he left Spain to settle in Paris.

The fact that I was banned to build in Spain led me to have relations with the Valéry Giscard d’Estaing government, with whom I was working directly. The star-system began with me in France in 1974. At that time, architects began to be important, to have a leading role in society, and this led me to acquire a great reputation. However, at that very moment I understood that fame was a subject that you had to be very careful about because it was something that led you to a deceptive type of life and vision of yourself. By assuming this, celebrity and competition ceased to interest me: what interested me was the architecture itself, and I adopted a low profile. For this reason, I have given very few interviews. I am not interested in being famous because it is dangerous: it builds a personality that is not suitable for the job, it transforms you into a proud and derogatory individual.

Star architect, but I would add that he was also one of the first to understand the globalization of the profession. His attention is always focused on places where transformation, radically profound change, is necessary. In Spain, in Barcelona, ​​in the late 80s.

I participated a lot in the Olympic Games and in the remodeling that Pasqual Maragall proposed. That was an especially positive period for Spain. It was the time when the badly done architectures of the reconstruction went from making the urban issue a political priority. Suddenly, architects pursued excellence, and politicians (because architecture is related to politics), listened to architects. To win the elections they said they wanted to improve their city and change it. This period is now completely over. Now architects are representatives of the real estate world, who are only interested in building, and not attending to those other issues that are on the table today.

What are those themes?

The city. What will be the city of the future. How to develop a new typology: ecological, interactive, low-rise … One of the tasks that I have at the moment from the Chinese government is to define the new typology of city.

«My past counts little. What I like is inventing languages, vocabularies, being on topics that look to the future »

In what state do you currently see the discipline?

It is really bad. The last generation of great architects is already made up of elderly individuals: Gehry, Foster … The little ones are disappearing and can only work in their locality: their field of work is minimal. Cities are stopped and not renewed, and, in general terms, architecture today is even frowned upon in a city such as, for example, Barcelona. Consequently, architectural individuality is disappearing, and this is regrettable, since it leaves architecture in the hands of large companies, partnership systems, in the same way that there are also architectural firms that work with this structure. Firms with thousands of employees, located mainly in the US or the UK.

Have you never been tempted before?

During my years in Paris, the French government wanted me to create a large office. So I became a manager and, consequently, stopped doing architecture. I returned to Barcelona in 2000 and settled in this factory. The team I have here is the smallest possible to be global: a hundred people. I do not want it to be greater, because if it were, it would lose its identity and become another partnership that would accept that “anything goes” prevailing today. It is essential to have a global vision, but, at the same time, I understand and I try that, in front of these international teams, the project offers something different. That what I do in Beijing is not the same as what I do in Barcelona or Chicago. Creative architects, those who thought of the city before politicians, have practically disappeared.

Against society itself, I would say.

And even in front of architecture. They are not considering what transformations it will undergo. The architects are in bad shape due to their poor financial situation. In rich countries cities are considered to be finished. For example, there is nothing more to do in central Paris. And during that highly successful phase of the architects, which inaugurated the construction of the Guggenheim, they only thought of expensive and unique buildings, but none thought of the city. It is the great lost subject of the last century and this one. The architect today is behind society. If you do not build relationships with other scientific disciplines, you can do little in the future. It is a profession in free fall in the western world. However, keep in mind that in China alone there are 380 million homes to be built for people who migrate from the countryside, or that it is necessary to completely rebuild India; or the immense problem that supposes to think an architecture for the different places from Africa.

Could the cause of this problem be that it was constituted as a discipline whose purpose was construction and not so much thought?

So is. Architecture is related to all topics. In addition, it had been a major art: it was that of the construction of space, and today it is purely speculation, construction and patches. I also believe that there is a break between the world of architecture and the intelligentsia. In Spanish magazines there is an abyss between the things that actually happen and what they publish. The magazine is the opinion of the editor: of what he likes and what he does not like, as if there were still design ideologies.

Looking at the most immediate news, what opinion deserves an exhibition like the one Koolhaas opened at the Guggenheim in New York, proclaiming that the future lies in the field?

Koolhaas is someone I know well and with whom I normally disagree. He is pretentious and, at the same time, intelligent. It is always interesting to know what he is busy with, but in reality he is not changing the structure of urban thought.

Returning to his city, to Barcelona. How do you see it today?

It is going through a very sad period and would need a relaunch, because it is a fantastic city. If I live here it is because I like it. When you investigate the population, you discover fields of freedom and individualism that do not exist in other cities and that are inherent to their identity here.

-Today, in this coronavirus crisis, we live in a kind of strange provisional dystopia. In that conversation we had a long time ago he told me that utopias were made to fail.

Utopian thinking was a way to get ahead of your time and try to be beyond to project the future. It was something that was done in a very traditional way. Currently it must be done in a more scientific and informed way. We do not know which city will emerge from the crisis and nobody cares. Everyone thinks, but no one approaches it in a serious and scientific way. There is little thought. And it is a moment of hard transformation, very complicated, but tremendously interesting. It is in these difficult times that the human being needs to remake himself. I hope to live a few more years to see that change.

La Muralla Roja, in Calpe, from 1973, one of the author’s landmarks From colorín magazines to fashion television series

One day Ricardo Bofill was supplanted by the son of the same name in the medal standings of the most media fame (although the diminutive “-ito”, Ricardito) was always added, and his last name, because he married the daughter of a famous singer and, later, to finish off the ranting move, he “got ready” with a Mexican “tonadillera”. In such a stick such a splinter, because the father, in his day, was the meat of the Barcelona “gauche divine” with his parties at the Bocaccio disco and the immortal photos of Colita; like the one in which Ricardo Bofill appears smiling in the middle of the work holding onto his partner from that time, the Italian actress Serena Vergano, mother of the boy with the diminutive name.

Now, the Bofill saga, from Ricardo Senior to Junior, lives in retirement in his rooms, at the headquarters of his spectacular building, where they continue to crank an architecture that marked an era and that adapts to the laws of this present yet more global, with social networks multiplying the effects. The Bofills, father and children (all dedicated to architecture), will be able to live in their creative ivory tower devising the city of the future, but the focus does not depart from their eyes, nor from their works, which make popular history.

One of the most photographed buildings on Instagram, The Red Wall, bears his signature, and is from 1973. And the headquarters of his studio and home move the characters of a well-known television series, «Westworld» (HBO), in its third season. Rewind and stroll inside La Fábrica, in Sant Just Desvern, on the outskirts of Barcelona. If Warhol had his «Factory», this, without a doubt, is that of Ricardo Bofill and associates (Architecture Workshop). A spectacular cement factory that he bought in the seventies when it was still working, and which he was gradually remodeling. An industrial touch eaten by nature. In his shadow he raised another of his most famous buildings, Walden 7, among whose tenants of very varied glamor was the writer Juan Goytisolo. By Laura Revuelta.