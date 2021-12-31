Richard Armitage, star of Netflix’s ‘Stay Close,’ explains if the new show is linked to ‘The Stranger.’

Richard Armitage, star of ‘Stay Close,’ discusses whether the new Netflix series is connected to ‘The Stranger.’

Richard Armitage stars as a former documentary photographer turned paparazzo with ties to two mysterious disappearances in Netflix’s new limited series Stay Close.

The eight-part series is set to premiere in December.

The latest adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel by the streamer is 31.

Following 2020’s The Stranger, this will be Armitage’s second show based on one of the author’s best-selling novels.

Armitage played Adam, a man who discovers a shocking secret about his wife’s past in the film The Stranger.

Long-buried secrets resurface in Stay Close, affecting Ray Levine (Armitage), Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), Michael Broome (James Nesbitt), and Megan’s old friend Lorraine Griggs (Sarah Parish).

Both Stay Close and The Stranger are based on Coben’s books.

However, Armitage claims there is no other link between the two stories.

The actor told Hello! that this convinced him to join the new show.

“My first question was, ‘Is the character going to be different enough from the one I just did, because I didn’t want to show up doing the same thing,’ but they were also aware of it,” he explained.

“It’s a different character, he’ll look different, he’ll feel different,” they said.

The actor added that he was drawn to the project because he “love[s]the themes that Harlan plays with, identity and reinventing yourself and your past catching up with you and how do you hide yourself?”

The actor went on to explain how he came up with ways to distinguish Ray from Adam in The Hobbit.

“The writers and producers work in such a democratic way that they say ‘yes’ to everything and are very open to ideas and suggestions,” he said.

“I invented Ray’s tattoo sleeves because I wanted to give him a distinct visual identity from the previous character.”

“I wanted him to draw a map of his lost memory, and they were like, ‘Great, let’s do it!'” he continued.

When it came to developing his Stay Close character, Armitage said he looked at the work of British photojournalist Tim Hetherington.

Hetherington, who co-directed the film Restrepo with Sebastian Junger in 2010, died…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.