Richard Burgi is leaving ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Richard Burgi is set to leave ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Another cast member of The Young and the Restless will be leaving the show soon.

Richard Burgi, who plays Ashland Locke on the CBS soap opera, has left the show.

Burgi made his debut nearly a year ago.

Fans are wondering what will happen to Burgi now that he is no longer on the show.

Burgi first appeared on The Young and the Restless in March 2021.

Another World and Days of Our Lives are among Burgi’s previous credits on soap operas.

On Desperate Housewives, he played Teri Hatcher’s husband, Karl Mayer.

Victoria Has Doubts About Wedding to Ashland on ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation

With his portrayal of Ashland on The Young and the Restless, the actor became a fan favorite on the show.

Burgi is leaving the show, according to Soap Opera Digest, so viewers will see less of Ashland.

The actor thanked fans for their support and said he had “a great year on Yandamp;R” on Instagram after announcing his departure.

Despite the fact that he’s only been on the show for a little over a year, Ashland has already appeared in several storylines on The Young and the Restless.

Ashland is introduced as a powerful New York businessman who is married to Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) in the first episode.

With their son Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez), Ashland and Tara have a wonderful life.

However, Harrison’s biological father, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), is unknown to Ashland.

The truth about Harrison’s paternity is revealed once they arrive in Genoa City.

After the divorce of Ashland and Tara, he becomes involved with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

The business and romantic relationship between Ashland and Victoria blossoms, but Ashland drops a bombshell when he informs Victoria that he is dying.

Victoria accepts Ashland’s marriage proposal, but the wedding is fraught with drama.

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Victoria’s ex-husband, unearths dirt on Ashland, prompting the businessman to confess.

He reveals his true identity, as well as the fact that he forged Camila Rhodes’ will in order to inherit her fortune.

Victoria went ahead with their wedding despite his misdeeds.

Fans of The Young and the Restless are wondering what will happen to Ashland now that Burgi has left.

Fans have been wondering if Ashland is telling the truth since he told Victoria he was dying.

With the storyline going one of two ways, Ashland’s illness will undoubtedly play a role in his departure…

