Richard Hammond, star of the Grand Tour, sits behind the wheel of the car that nearly killed him in a 2006 Top Gear crash.

When the Vampire Dragster somersaulted at nearly 300 mph after a blow-out, the Grand Tour host, 52, sustained a brain injury.

Richard, who was filming for Top Gear at the time, made a full recovery but vowed to never get behind the wheel again.

“You look in better shape than the last time I saw you anyway,” he said in a video for YouTube show DriveTribe as he approached the car.

“Well, here we go…,” he said as he walked in.

What’s strange is that I remember getting into this thing the last time, but not getting out.

So, technically, I’m still a participant!”

“Any car he’s been in has almost killed him,” one fan joked.

“Get him out of there,” said another.

“Standing still, he’ll crash it.”

After a blow-out in 2006, Hammond, 52, said he thought he was going to die when he lost control of the jet-powered car.

“I was upside down inhaling a field,” he said.

The earth was in my nose and eyes.

I’d dug a hole in my head.

“‘Oh bugger, that’s gone wrong,’ was my last thought.

We’re going to leave right now.

“You’ve had your fill.”