Richard Jenkins, star of ‘Nightmare Alley,’ explains why he despises Guillermo del Toro’s film locations.

Guillermo del Toro is a master filmmaker who has won two Oscars for directing and writing The Shape of Water in 2017.

He spends most of his time as a producer, but the film industry is eagerly anticipating the release of his next film.

His next film, Nightmare Alley, stars an impressive cast.

Actor Richard Jenkins recently discussed how del Toro’s filming locations can be depressing.

Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) is the protagonist of Nightmare Alley.

He’s a ruthless carny with an uncanny ability to manipulate people through his words.

Dr. Psychiatrist Dr. Psychiatrist Dr. Psychi

Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he is.

Del Toro and newcomer Kim Morgan collaborated on the screenplay.

It is based on the same-named novel by William Lindsay Gresham from 1946.

Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn are among the cast members.

Guillermo del Toro’s film The Shape of Water was released on this date in 2017 pic.twitter.comWpsxgD4edD

Jenkins was interviewed by Variety about his most recent films, including The Humans and Nightmare Alley.

Hollywood took a long time to notice the actor’s abilities.

Despite this, he has over 110 credits to his name.

He was pleased with the final product of Nightmare Alley and his collaboration with del Toro.

Jenkins said, “I saw it [Nightmare Alley] last night.”

“I was enthralled by it.

I’ve never met anyone quite like Guillermo.

When you work with him, you think to yourself, ‘Wow, that was a treat.’ He’s one of the great movie masters.

He’s learned a lot about film, but he’s also created his own style.

This is a magnificent and epic film.”

Working with del Toro, however, has one disadvantage, according to Jenkins.

Because the filmmaker prefers to film in water and in the cold, the filming settings and locations can be quite harsh.

“He’s always a lot of fun to work with,” Jenkins said, “except he likes water and he likes cold.”

“In The Shape of Water, we were drenched the entire time, and in this one, we shot in the snow in Toronto, where it was bitterly cold.”

We’d be running for cover because Guillermo would be out there without a jacket on.”

Jenkins and del Toro are reuniting after working together on The Shape of Water…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Searchlight Pictures” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q81Yf46Oj3s?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-pic