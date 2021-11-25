Richard Madeley is ‘enraged’ that he was forced to leave I’m A Celebrity after a hospital visit.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 latest: Richard Madeley is ‘enraged’ that he was forced to leave the show due to a hospital emergency.

Richard Madeley, the star of I’m A Celebrity, has left the show after being rushed to hospital in the middle of the night after becoming ill.

The TV host had a medical emergency, which terrified the stars and forced medics to rush to Gwrych Castle, where the show is filmed.

The GMB and former This Morning host, however, revealed on Thursday afternoon that he had been forced to leave the show because he had broken the group’s strict Covid bubble.

“Richard here – first and foremost just to say that I’m absolutely FINE,” he said in a statement. “I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

I had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs who remained in the camp because I had broken the Covid’bubble’ by leaving the camp.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be leaving so soon, but the safety of all of the campmates comes first.”

I’m very excited to follow their journey…even more so now that they’ll be in a place that’s a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”

For the latest news and gossip, check out our I’m A Celeb live blog…

Richard Madeley’s exit has been discussed by Ant and Dec.

They’ve stated that he’s “absolutely fine,” but they’re heartbroken.

On tomorrow night’s show, the host will return to explain everything.

There are only two minutes left!!!

Are you as excited as we are for tonight’s episode?

EAGLE-EYED ENTHUSIASTS!

Richard Madeley was seen shivering from the cold following last night’s arduous challenge in which he crawled through icy fish guts.

The 65-year-old This Morning legend was rushed to hospital at 5 a.m. after falling ill in camp, according to The Sun.

After the Kitchen Knightmares trial, which saw him sloshing around in cold fruit and entrails, some fans feared he’d gone too far.

“He really didn’t look well last night and after doing that trial he looked even worse he was shaking with cold poor guy hope he’s ok,” one viewer tweeted.

Only five minutes left!!!

It’s almost the end of the semester!!!

Richard’s daughter Chloe paid him a heartfelt tribute after he was rushed to the hospital.

After the challenge, the fitness guru, 34, posted a screenshot of Richard with four star emojis.

“Just love him so much,” she added, holding a heart.

You’re all set to unlock!

After Richard Madeley’s departure from I’m A Celebrity, Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith is one of the reserve campmates who could be called on.

The 34-year-old musician is one of the famous people awaiting their fate in North Wales.

Richard Madeley has stepped down from the show.

The celebrity on the television…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]