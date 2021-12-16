Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity blames his hospital dash and castle exit on a “funny turn” in Legends Of The Castle.

In Legends Of The Castle, Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity blames a “funny turn” for his hospital run and castle exit.

Richard Madeley, who was forced out of I’m A Celebrity because of a “funny turn,” has revealed what caused his hospitalization.

After only a few days in camp, the Good Morning Britain host reflected on his unexpected early departure from the ITV show.

Richard, 65, was ejected from the ITV reality show after only four days due to a health scare that required him to be rushed to the hospital.

The journalist was told he couldn’t go back into Gwrych Castle to join his co-stars after breaking the Covid bubble created for the show.

Now, on the I’m A Celeb special Legends Of The Castle, the star has revealed how his health took a “funny” turn just three days into the show.

As they reflected on their tumultuous time within the walls of Gwrych Castle, he was joined by “friend and ally” Arlene Phillips.

Richard told the cameras, “I think what happened was, I can only describe it as a funny turn, so I was carted off to hospital.”

Richard, who was rumoured to have been paid £200,000 to appear on the show, previously blamed his departure on dehydration and a lack of sleep.

“I think I got dehydrated,” he told his GMB castmates last week.

It was actually quite obnoxious.

I hadn’t gone to bed until 4:30 a.m. after being awake for 20 hours.”

Fans at home were alarmed when they noticed the journalist shivering after his first trial, which involved diving into cold fish guts.

Richard later denied that the trial was the cause of his illness, claiming that it was “impossible to achieve” rather than “dangerous.”

“I completed that trial 36 hours before becoming ill.”

“I believe the trial was impossible to complete, but that had nothing to do with why I became ill,” he explained.

Despite his brief appearance on the show, Richard was able to participate in the Bushtucker Trials because he was voted in by viewers at home.

The star could be heard pondering why he was voted in for the first trials in Legends Of The Castle.

Viewers were left heartbroken as Richard speculated with his fellow celebrities that it could be because “they hated him” among those watching at home.

“Have I been chosen because people despise me?” he wondered as he reflected on his time on the ITV show.

Fans rushed to Twitter to express their support for Richard, saying how they wished he had “more time” before being forced to leave.

