‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Release Dates Confirmed on Hulu and HBO Max — Here’s When Fans Can Watch New Episodes

Season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ has been confirmed for Hulu and HBO Max, and here’s when fans can watch new episodes.

As a result, fans can finally watch the Adult Swim series without interruption.

It’s only been five months since the grand finale — *checks calendar*.

But, if you haven’t had a chance to watch Rick and Morty Season 6 yet, or if you just want to pass the time, here’s when you can catch up on the latest episodes online.

Hopefully, the wait was worthwhile.

Justin Roiland Discusses Morty Smith’s Age in ‘Rick and Morty’

When Season 5 of Rick and Morty is released online, fans won’t have to choose between Hulu and HBO Max.

The new season will be available in its entirety on both streaming platforms on Saturday, February.

5. in the year 2022

Seasons 1-4 are also available on both services.

Rick and Morty Season 5 consists of ten episodes.

This isn’t uncommon, of course.

The only season with 11 episodes is the first season of the Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland-created show.

Starting in February, fans will be able to watch 51 episodes in one sitting.

To annoy your family, check out our Interdimensional Rickmas Yule Log on @hbomax.

Seasons 1-4 are streamable at any time (hashtag)rickmaspic.twitter.comwi5T3c3pCP

Season 5 of “Rick and Morty” Teases a New Diane and Rick Sanchez Storyline

Adult Swim has yet to confirm when Rick and Morty will return for new season 6 episodes as of this writing.

However, it does not appear that fans will have to wait long for the premiere date.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty will premiere in 2022, according to Looper.

Fans of Rick and Morty will have to wait even longer for season 6 to premiere on Hulu and HBO Max.

New episodes will only be available to stream five months after the finale date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Given that Rick and Morty Season 5 aired five months ago, it’s safe to assume that season 6 will take another five months to air.

Take a look at Birdperson’s journey.

