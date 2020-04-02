Rick Astley gives free concert to UK caregivers NOW

Rick Astley is giving a free concert for British health workers on October 28 in Manchester. The singer wants to thank the caregivers for their work during the corona crisis, he reports via Instagram.

In addition to healthcare personnel, police and fire service personnel can also order a free concert ticket from 2 April via the website of the NHS, the British healthcare organization.

Astley says he doesn’t know how else to express his thanks. The singer promises to “go broke to put on a great show”.

The singer broke through in 1987 with the hit Never Gonna Give You Up. The trend in this issue is in 2007 Rickrolling originated; people send each other a link to supposedly an interesting article and then end up at the video clip of Astley’s hit.

