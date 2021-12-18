Rick Boogs of WWE wants to prove Chris Jericho wrong about his name change.

Eric Bugenhagen was renamed Rick Boogs when he joined WWE, as was the case with most newcomers.

Since his debut, his name, character, and team-up with Shinsuke Nakamura have all gained popularity among fans, but not everyone is fond of his new moniker.

Chris Jericho of AEW, for example, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that he was forced to change his name after it was so popular previously.

Boogs was asked about Jericho’s comments in a new interview with GiveMeSport, and while he appreciates the praise, he hopes to prove Jericho wrong about the Boogs moniker.

“I was mostly happy, and then you said Rick Boogs was going to hold me back on that name, which I accept as a challenge.”

I don’t believe that is the case.

Rick Boogs, I believe, is going to take it to the next level in terms of popularity.

As of right now, I take that to mean, “Let’s see what we can do with this name [of]Rick Boogs.”

Let’s take a look at Shinsuke’s entrance.

Right? I’m ‘Rick Boogs,’ and I’m saying, ‘What would we have done with Bugenhagen in that sense?’ ‘My name’s Eric Bu-gen-ha-gen!’ I mean, that might have worked, but I think Rick Boogs works better in that sense,” Boogs said.

“So, he had a lot of praise for me, and I’m very grateful for that,” Boogs said. “Hopefully, I can live up to that.”

“I believe that’s what I’m doing, and all I want to do is show him how wrong he is about the Rick Boogs schtick.”

Jericho made his first comments during an interview with the Keepen’ It 100 podcast, which you can listen to below.

“I despise the fact that his name was changed from Bugenhagen, which is one of the coolest names,” Jericho said.

“It was [Eric] Bugenhagen! It was Bugenhagen!”

Man, that’s a cool fucking name.

‘Boogs’ is a fucking booger of a name.

I think he’s a lot of fun and very hyper.

If they called him Bugenhagen, I think he’d have a chance to do something.”

HT Brawny

