Rick Leventhal of ‘RHOC’ believes Kelly Dodd is hated because people are ‘jealous,’ but Fox did not fire him.

Rick Leventhal of ‘RHOC’ believes Kelly Dodd is hated because people are ‘jealous’ of her – and Fox did not fire him.

Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Rick Leventhal, receives a lot of hate because people are envious of her.

Fox did not fire her husband, according to Dodd, and he simply decided not to renew his contract.

The couple has been chastised for their divisive views and opinions on a wide range of topics, including public health and politics.

Fox announced Levanthal’s departure from the network after Dodd was fired from RHOC.

Dodd is still making waves even though she is no longer on RHOC.

Leventhal has a theory as to why his wife is frequently singled out for attention.

“There are a lot of people who are envious of my wife,” Levanthal said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope.

“She is stunning.”

“She’s smart,” he continued, “and she’s funny.”

And she hasn’t got a filter on.”

“She really speaks her mind, which some people don’t like because they wish they could, but they can’t,” he observed.

“They’re pissed that she got away with it.”

That she will be able to do it.

That, I believe, is a significant factor.

They seem envious of her, in my opinion.

They’re envious of her success, beauty, and possibly happy marriage, so they go after her.”

Dodd insists that her RHOC fan base is still alive and well.

People who were extreme woke leftists, on the other hand, were lost to her.

“Well, I believe that they’ll pick anything to pick on me,” she explained.

“Or twist things, like that ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat I got at my bridal shower because I’m on Housewives,” she says.

The rest of our (hashtag)RHOC recap can be found on our YouTube page "Rick and Kelly Unmasked" pic.twitter.comYYe8Bdx9L0

“We get drunk, and it really matters,” she explains.

“And I just made a Facebook account for Tamra, one of my friends.

Tamra is a black woman who wore a shirt that said ‘Wine Wives Matter’.

People hunted her down because she’s black.

And she’s like, “It had nothing to do with the BLM movement.” “Even though I’m not a Marxist, I believe that all lives matter,” she says.

Dodd added, “I believe in Black lives.”

“And I’m… I’m… I believe in…”

Not holding back! Watch the rest of our #RHOC recap on our YouTube page “Rick & Kelly Unmasked” pic.twitter.com/YYe8Bdx9L0 — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 2, 2021