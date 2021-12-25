Rick Ross gave his teenage son a Wingstop restaurant for his birthday.

Rick Ross is best known for his hit songs and tough hip-hop persona.

However, the “Hustlin'” rapper is also a hardworking businessman who owns several Wingstop restaurants.

As a birthday gift, he put his 16-year-old son in charge of one of the Wingstop locations.

Ross has been working towards his goals since he was 13 years old, when he was washing cars in his neighborhood.

He now owns over 20 Wingstop locations, as well as other businesses.

In a June 2021 interview with Complex, Ross discussed his support for Wingstop.

“First and foremost, my personal passion for it hasn’t waned in all the years I’ve loved Wingstop,” he admitted candidly.

“You see, I’m still promoting it like it’s the first time.”

And every time I eat at Wingstop, it’s as if I’m eating it for the first time.”

“And on the business side,” he continued, “when I went and sat down with the CEO, Charlie Morrison, he knew I had no experience being a franchisee.”

“He recognized that I didn’t have the time to sit in a franchise, but he recognized my vision and passion.”

For me, he opened the doors.

He didn’t simply allow me to pursue my dreams.

He gave me permission to advance to the next level.”

In 2021, he assisted in the launch of Thighstop, a product designed to help the company deal with a chicken wing shortage.

Rick Ross enjoys personally mowing his 200-acre lawn: ‘I cut grass for about five hours.’

Ross’ son turned 16 in September 2021, and instead of buying him a car or a fancy watch, he received one of his Wingstop franchise locations.

Ross said it was critical for him to instill a sense of responsibility and business acumen in his son during an interview on The Real.

“Of course, the most important thing to me was making sure he understood entrepreneurship and that working for yourself is the foundation of being a man,” he said.

“What meant the most to me was seeing him walk in and out of the Wingstop since he was 4 or 5 years old, watching me pursue my dreams.”

That was my way of saying thank you to him.”

“I’d go into the Wingstop and get a broom, and as I’m sweeping, I look at him and say, ‘You go get the dust pan,'” he laughed, returning his gaze to his…

