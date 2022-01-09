Rick Ross has named who he believes will be dubbed “The Verzuz of All Verzuz.”

Rick Ross has named his pick for ‘The Verzuz of All Verzuz.’

In 2020, Rick Ross faced off against 2 Chainz in a Verzuz battle.

The Miami-bred rapper and entrepreneur has been in the game for over a decade, and his respect for other artists has only grown.

Rick Ross admires Jay-Z, who he met on The Real in December 2021 to talk about his music and was asked who his ideal Verzuz competitor would be.

“Jay-Z is my favorite Verzuz,” he said.

“Why not?” says the author.

“That, in my opinion, is what makes Verzuz unique: it brings out the best in both parties,” he continued.

When host Loni Love asked if he’d compete in a Verzuz against Jay-Z, he simply replied, “That’s a possibility.”

Despite the fact that Verzuz is a competition and the focus of the show is on being the best, Ross expressed gratitude to Jay-Z for assisting him in his own career.

“I need to give the big homie my flowers.”

“I was able to,” he stated.

“My homie gave me my first chance when he signed me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-a-kind.”

While Ross has had beef with rappers like 50 Cent, he has nothing but love for Jay-Z. Regardless, Verzuz has been a gathering place for friends and friends-turned-enemies to celebrate their music and perform for their fans.

Ross went on to name who he thought would be the Verzuz of the century in that spirit.

“May [The Notorious] BIG [and]2Pac rest in peace — that would’ve been the Verzuz of Verzuz,” he said.

In the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Verzuz was developed out of necessity.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz first met informally to play music from their respective catalogs and compare who had the most hit singles.

Since then, artists with tumultuous pasts have reunited — now at Verzuz’s in-person events — to reminisce about their own music and shared experiences.

In 2020, the highly anticipated Verzuz showdown between Brandy and Monica drew hundreds of thousands of viewers.

It was the first time the two R&B stars had been in the same room in nearly a decade, and they were able to put their feud of the 1990s behind them.

The LOX and Dipset put on a show that New York — and hip-hop fans everywhere — will never forget in 2021.

That is not the case…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JZom_gVfuw” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/_JZom_gVfuw/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JZom_gVfuw?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]