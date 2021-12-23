Rick Ross is collaborating on an unanticipated project.

Rick Ross is working on an unanticipated dream collaboration.

Rick Ross has risen to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop today.

Over the years, the Miami-bred rapper, record executive, and business mogul has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

However, he has yet to complete a bucket list collaboration — one that fans are unlikely to expect.

Rick Ross made his debut in 2006 with the single “Hustlin’,” which sold over 2 million copies and helped propel his debut album Port of Miami to success.

Since then, Ross has worked on a number of songs with other rap artists.

He’s collaborated with artists such as Jay-Z, Drake, and Lil Wayne, as well as pop crossover stars such as Nicki Minaj.

Ross established his record label, Maybach Music Group, in 2009.

Over the years, the label has had artists like Meek Mill, Wale, and French Montana on its roster.

As a result of Maybach Music, as well as Ross’ other business ventures, he has amassed a sizable personal fortune.

Ross has worked with some of the industry’s most well-known artists, but he has yet to realize his ambition of recording a song with Sade.

In a 2021 appearance on The Real, Ross expressed interest in working with the legendary soul singer.

He smiled as he said, “I’ve always [worked with big artists], but Rick Ross and Sade would mean the most to the Boss.”

Sade was dubbed “favorite R&B artists” by GQ in a 2021 profile. Sade has cemented her place in music history as someone who has been loved for nearly four decades.

Ross thought it was appropriate because she is a “timeless” artist.

Ross’ and Sade’s musical styles are diametrically opposed.

Sade is known for classic sultry songs made more for the bedroom than the club, while Ross is known for explicit rap lyrics about money and women.

Ross gushed about the British singer and everything she embodies in a 2021 interview with music legend Questlove.

He explained that until he saw her on stage, he didn’t realize how special she was as an artist.”

“I was introduced to Sade many years ago — and I realized how much I loved her over a decade ago when I was walking through Target and bought a Sade DVD,” he recalled.

“It’s just for fun…

