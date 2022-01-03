Ricki Lake Weds Ross Burningham: Photos!

Ricki Lake Weds Ross Burningham: See Photos!

Ricki Lake has married lawyer Ross Burningham, much to her surprise.

On Monday, the 53-year-old television personality announced the happy news with photos from their wedding day on Instagram.

In January, Lake and Burningham married.

During the ceremony, Lake stood on a stool and wore a flowy dress, and both the bride and groom looked overjoyed.

“We did it!” she wrote, referring to the number 1222.

“Ross and I said YES!”

Burningham proposed to Lake in February of last year.

She said at the time, “I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.”

“We’re in for a treat in the next chapter.”

Lake revealed how Burningham proposed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She said she and Burningham met at the end of June 2020, and admitted that he was “a booty call for a few months.”

“On the first night we were in my new Malibu home, I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man,” she recalled.

“It was romantic in that sense.”

It was completely unexpected, and I couldn’t be happier.”

“He’s amazing,” she added.

“Everyone I’ve ever met who has met him gets it.”

Together, we’re fantastic.”

Lake was previously married to illustrator Rob Sussman, with whom she had two children: Milo and Owen, from 1994 to 2004.

From 2012 to 2015, she was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans.

Evans tragically took his own life in 2017.

Lake discussed how her role as The Raven on The Masked Singer helped her heal from that loss and allowed her to love again in a 2019 interview with ET.

She said of Evans, “It really helped me in honoring him.”

“[The Raven] had a lot to do with my husband’s death and my grieving process.”

