Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon’s “Hey, Robot” Game Didn’t Exactly Go as Planned

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Ricky Gervais and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to play “Hey Robot” during Tuesday night’s at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s safe to say that the virtual game did not go as planned.

Tasked with asking questions to the late night host’s smart speaker in order to get it to say a randomly selected word, the duo quickly found out that the Password-inspired game was not as easy as it seemed.

For their first word, Ricky and Jimmy were given the word “yoga.” Confident with his question, the British comedian said, “Meditative exercise from the far east,” which Jimmy’s speaker interpreted as him initiating a daily meditation exercise. Taking Ricky’s response in stride, Jimmy said, “Alexa, downward dog is a form of…” But alas, the speaker did not understand the question.

Still stumped on the first round, Ricky tried again: “What exercise rhymes with boga?” Then, Jimmy chimed in, saying, “Alexa, what is a low impact exercise,” but that launched the speaker into a rant about the band Low from Duluth, Minn.

Determined, the After Life star took another crack at it: “Alexa, Buddhist exercise.” Instead of providing a list of exercises, the speaker hilariously added “exercise” to Ricky’s shopping list. Getting creative, Ricky then said, “Who is smarter than the average bear,” hoping that the speaker would pick up on his Yogi Bear reference. Fortunately for him, he was given a lengthy response that related back to the animated series and Jimmy gave him the point.

Relieved, Ricky took a sip of his drink before jumping into the next round. Given the word “turtleneck,” Jimmy asked the speaker, “Alexa, what shirt did Steve Jobs wear?” After reading an excerpt from the web, the speaker responded by saying the late Apple founder was known for his black mock turtleneck and jeans, making Jimmy and Ricky tied.

The pair’s final word was “wagon,” which proved to be even more difficult than “yoga.” Unsure how to approach the round, Ricky said, “Vehicle—a stagecoach is an example of this vehicle,” which was met with a response about a Chevy convertible from the speaker. Excited to try his question, Jimmy began singing the chorus to Darius Rucker‘s “Wagon Wheel,” only to realize that he couldn’t give away the clue. Revising his method, he asked to hear a list of the country singer’s hit songs and was led to a playlist instead of the answer.

Eager to try again, Ricky said, “What is a dog doing when it’s moving its tail back and forth?” Seeing the round wasn’t going where they thought it would, The Office alum had one more trick up his sleeve to score the last point.

Watch Ricky and Jimmy’s hilarious game of “Hey, Robot” unfold in the epic video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)