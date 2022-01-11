Rico Bosco of Barstool Sports, who is he?

RICO Bosco – also known as James Villani – is a well-known blogger for Barstool Sports.

Barstool Sports is a sports and pop culture content digital media company.

Bosco, whose real name is James Villani, is a professional actor and assistant director who was born in Staten Island, New York.

Suspend Time, Solid Island Children, and Employer of Bosses are among his credits as an actor and assistant film director.

Bosco was a recurring character in Barstool Sports, where he was referred to as the company’s “resident gambling expert” after appearing on college football gambling podcasts with characters Big Cat and El Presidente on a weekly basis.

In the areas of sports and pop culture in general, Barstool Sports creates audio, video, and readable content.

The Chernin Group and Penn National Gaming are the two major shareholders in the Milton, Massachusetts-based company, which was founded in 2003.

Barstool began as a print newsletter distributed throughout the Boston metropolitan area in 2003, with gambling commercials and fantasy sports forecasts, but it has since expanded to cover a wide range of topics.

The publication included fantasy sports predictions, gaming marketing, and sports coverage.

Over the next ten years, Barstool grew into a sports media behemoth.

David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is well-known in the United States as a sports media figure and online entrepreneur.

He sold a controlling share of Barstool to The Chernin Group and another to Penn Gaming, which paid the founders (dollar)163 million for a 36 percent stake in the company in January 2020.

On March 22, 1977, Portnoy was born in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

He received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan after graduating from Swampscott High School in 1999.

After graduation, he moved to Boston to work for Yankee Group, an IT market research firm.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Portnoy has a net worth of (dollar)80 million.

