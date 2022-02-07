Ridge is forced to face the ugly truth on this week’s episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Ridge is Forced to Face the Ugly Truth on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ This Week

The flashpoint between Ridge, Brooke, and Deacon will finally be addressed on this week’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke’s secret about kissing Deacon will finally be revealed to Ridge thanks to Steffy’s ruse.

He can’t believe Brooke kissed another man after all these years of cheating on her and even having children with someone else.

Is the “Bridge” ship finally coming to an end?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming episodes follow.]

Steffy is still playing The Parent Trap with her two parents, despite the fact that they should have grown apart by now.

Brooke, on the other hand, provided ammunition to Steffy this time when she kissed Deacon.

Steffy has now ignited the fire that began with a single spark.

What will happen next? Watch the latest episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus or tune in to all-new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful this week on @CBS. pic.twitter.comjgVJznkDiL

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will recall that Steffy ran to her mother last week and told her about Brooke and Deacon kissing.

She needed to be certain that everyone knew Douglas was telling the truth.

Thomas had to be there as well because he is just as messy as his sister.

As a result, SoapHub predicts that the next domino will fall in the Bridge ship this week.

According to the source, Taylor will inform Ridge about Brooke’s cheating ways this week.

Ridge will be heartbroken because his wife treated him so badly.

Ridge finds solace in Taylor’s company, while Steffy plots Brooke’s demise.

@paramountplus has all-new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful: https:t.copUb94NQMGPpic.twitter.comPauYSJam4M

And then there’s Celeb Dirty Laundry, which goes even further.

They believe Brooke will beg and scream for Ridge not to leave her after Taylor tells him the truth.

According to the outlet, “Brooke will panic over Ridge’s growing anger in these emotional scenes.”

“Brooke will feel as if her worst nightmare is coming true right before her eyes, and she’ll fight to keep her marriage afloat.”

Ridge will be reminded of how much they’ve been through together by Brooke, who will think…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

The truth always comes to light! What will happen next? Tune in to all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful this week on @CBS to find out! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/jgVJznkDiL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 6, 2022