Right now, Domino’s is in serious financial trouble.

Domino’s is currently in the midst of a major crisis.

Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza chain, enjoyed a boom in the early days of the pandemic, as did many of its competitors, but that is starting to fade away due to an unexpected reason.

There aren’t enough pizza delivery drivers.

The problem is so serious that Domino’s experienced its first sales decline in a fiscal quarter in ten years.

Domino’s reported a 1.9 percent decline in same-store sales over the previous three months in October, according to Insider.

The company’s fortunes skyrocketed during the pandemic, with same-store sales increasing 10% in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020.

The recent report’s dip was not attributed to a sudden drop in demand, according to CEO Richard Allison.

Instead, he told investors that staffing “has been a challenge,” and that the company’s biggest needs were deliver drivers, according to Bloomberg.

Stores may be forced to reduce operating hours as a result of fewer drivers and pizza makers, which will result in fewer orders.

While Domino’s locations look for new drivers, Allison suggested that customers remind themselves that they can simply drive to a Domino’s and pick up their favorite pizzas.

“It’s certainly impacted us here at Domino’s, and it’s one of the tightest labor markets we’ve seen in a long time across the restaurant industry.”

“There are a lot of things we’re trying to do… to influence the outcome here,” Allison said on CNBC in November.

Allison mentioned this in a call with analysts last month, saying that Domino’s will push a car-side delivery program, where customers can have their pizza delivered to their car window.

Despite a drop in sales in the most recent earnings report, Domino’s is still performing well above pre-pandemic levels.

Over the last two years, same-store sales have increased 15% globally in the third quarter.

“Looking at both our domestic and international businesses…

“It’s a much bigger business than it was a couple of years ago,” Allison told CNBC.

All of this leads to some perplexing headlines.

On the one hand, stock prices continue to decline.

It was down over 2.09 percent by Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, there are local reports, such as one from Huston on Tuesday, stating that Domino’s is hiring 550 part-time and full-time employees, including 500 delivery drivers…

