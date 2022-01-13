Right now, Nordstrom Rack has 15 can’t-miss deals under (dollar)50.

Right now at Nordstrom Rack, there are 15 can’t-miss deals under (dollar)50.

Now is the ideal time to update your wardrobe!

These deals and products were hand-picked by us because we love them and believe you will as well.

It’s a great time to shop for workout gear if you’re looking for it.

Nordstrom Rack is having a Z by Zella sale for a limited time only, where you can get an extra 20% off leggings, joggers, sports bras, and more.

We particularly like their Shooting Star Drape Collar Cardigan, which is currently available for (dollar)24.

It’s also a fantastic time to go boot shopping, particularly rain boots.

We discovered some fantastic options, such as these stylish quilted rain boots from Sperry, which are currently on sale for (dollar)37.

For only (dollar)30, you can get these fashionable Chelsea platforms.

Love by Design’s one-shoulder midi dress is ideal for a special occasion or a night out.

Black, blue, red, floral, and leopard are just a few of the colors and patterns available.

It was originally (dollar)96, but now it’s (dollar)45.

That’s not bad for a dress that can be worn to a variety of occasions.

The Kut from the Kloth jeans are super soft, comfortable, and flattering.

With over 1,000 reviews, these boyfriend jeans are a hit at Nordstrom Rack.

They are currently (dollar)30 on sale.

If you’re looking for a stylish faux fur jacket that won’t break the bank, Olivia Sky’s option is a must-see.

It’s (dollar)25 and comes in burgundy and tan.

Naturalizer boots are the best because they are both fashionable and functional.

Carlena lug boots are available in three colors: grey, black, and creme brulee.

They’re usually (dollar)149, but you can get one for (dollar)45.

