Right now, there are 100 best Netflix series to watch.

Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is a 30-year-old woman who is sentenced to 15 months in Litchfield Penitentiary.

The series is driven by the stories of the other inmates at a minimum-security federal prison for women in upstate New York, and you’ll quickly fall in love with the misfits.

Orange Is the New Black will take you on a roller coaster of emotions with its sharp wit, gripping romances, and bleak take on criminal injustice.

With seven seasons to watch, it’s the ideal COVID-19 blackout show.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 81 percent.

A coming-of-age story about 18-year-old autistic Sam (Keir Gilchrist) as he searches for love and independence.

Sam’s family struggles with questions of what it means to be ‘normal’ in the twenty-first century in this funny and emotional journey of self-discovery.

In 2019, the third season of Atypical came to an end.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 95%.

A group of detectives in a New York precinct are followed in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jake (Andy Samberg), a well-known slacker, is among the group, determined to make the new boss’ life as difficult as possible.

Captain Holt and the rest of the gang, on the other hand, form an unexpected friendship.

This is the perfect feel-good movie, with a mix of slapstick comedy and witty one-liners.

There’s plenty to chew on with seven seasons already available.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 93%.

This series continues the Korean Wave.

It follows the family of a Korean-Canadian convenience store owner in Toronto.

The family consists of two siblings and their parents, all of whom are attempting to make sense of life.

Kim’s Convenience is currently available in five seasons.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 90%.

This British comedy follows a group of computer geeks who work in a large corporation’s basement.

The ragtag group of coworkers’ comedic exploits frequently pit them against the company’s boss, who is technically illiterate and doesn’t know the difference between software and hardware.

