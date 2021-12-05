‘Right out of the chute, I had problems,’ Dolly Parton said of her TV variety show.

‘Right out of the chute, I had problems,’ Dolly Parton says of her TV variety show.

Dolly Parton first appeared on television in 1956, on Cas Walker’s Farm and Home Hour.

The country queen went on to have her own TV show, which she revealed lasted only one season, after becoming a regular on The Porter Wagoner Show.

In 1976, Parton hosted a syndicated variety show, and in 1987, she launched another for ABC.

Due to Parton’s popularity and established talent as a film and singing star, Dolly immediately piqued the interest of network executives.

The bar had been set too high, according to the “Jolene” singer.

According to “Dolly on Dolly,” she told Interview Magazine in 1989, “too much was expected.”

“Too much promotion and publicity.”

It really put me under a lot of stress.

“It wasn’t entirely my fault.”

The Grammy winner had different plans for the show at first, but was swayed by the show’s backers.

“I would have preferred to just build the show into what it should have been and let people grow to love it,” Parton said.

“However, people resent you whenever you talk about all the money and the stuff that’s up front.

It’s as if if you’re going to make that much money and brag about it so much, you just throw up your arms, sit back, and say,’show me.'”

Dolly Parton’s Guinness World Records Achievements… Twice

The star of 9 to 5 said she noticed problems early on in the show’s run and knew it wouldn’t be renewed for a second season.

“I had issues right away,” she admitted.

“I knew the show wasn’t going to work after the first three months because I didn’t have the right staff; I didn’t have the right people with me.”

Another advantage of having city people with me is that I can compare Hollywood to Nashville, and city to country.

I had a completely different vision of what the show could and should have been.

I knew it wasn’t going to work out right away.”

Despite the show’s failure, Parton emphasized the positive aspects of the experience.

“I was able to enjoy it,” she stated.

“I made the decision to make the most of the parts that were working and enjoy it rather than letting it drive me insane –