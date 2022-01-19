Righteous Gemstones’ God Squad was inspired by real-life events, says Adam DeVine.

The God Squad and the group that inspired Kelvin’s new followers were discussed by Adam DeVine of Righteous Gemstones with E! News.

The God Squad isn’t to be taken lightly.

Righteous Gemstones star Adam DeVine revealed the origins of the God Squad, a group formed by his character, Kelvin Gemstone, the son of megachurch pastor Dr. DeVine, in an interview with E! News.

Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) is a character in the film Eli Gemstone.

According to Adam, show creator Danny McBride was inspired by real-life Texas evangelist John Jacobs, who founded the famous Christian group the Power Team in the late 1980s. According to Vice, youth group leaders hired the Power Team to speak to teen congregants “about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, premarital sex, and gangs.”

After educating the children about the dangers of such activities, they would invite them and their parents to evening performances in which they would break fiery bricks with their arms and run through ice blocks in the name of God.

Danny decided to make the group a part of Kelvin’s story line for season two because he thought the group fit the HBO series’ theme, which is centered on the Gemstone family; however, the Workaholics star explained that his character is a “weirdo,” so “he’s made it a little different.”

Kelvin’s antics include building a compound in his front yard where he makes the God Squad’s parachute pants-wearing members work out and grow crops. John Jacobs’ group of muscular men is very different from Kelvin’s.

If members of the Squad break these rules, they must bear the cross, which entails picking up a heavy wooden cross and dragging it 30 feet until it’s upright. In the third episode of Righteous Gemstones, titled “For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies,” Titus attempted and failed to drag the cross.

Kelvin’s way of asserting control over something in his life, according to Adam, is through the God Squad, who explains that he “has no sort of power within his family” and that the God Squad compensates for the power imbalance.

But, as a character actor, Adam is well aware that Kelvin appears ridiculous: “It’s as if he wants his family’s respect, so he…

