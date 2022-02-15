Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s First-Time Parenting Experience

As First-Time Parents, Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky are expecting their first child, and despite being one of the most successful celebrity power couples, a source tells ET that the couple plans to be “very hands-on.”

“This baby can have anything in the world, but above all, this baby will be spoiled with love and attention,” the source said, before adding, “They will be very hands-on parents.”

With ties to New York, Los Angeles, and Barbados, the couple’s child will most likely travel the world alongside their famous parents, according to an ET source.

However, in the early days of the baby’s life, Rihanna intends to keep a low profile, according to the source.

“When Rihanna wants to be out of the spotlight, she knows how to do it,” the source said. “LA.will be home base, but they’ll likely spend time in the Hamptons again this summer.”

Of course, she has strong ties to Barbados; she hasn’t been there in several months, but it will be one of their first trips with the baby.”

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with the couple at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch on Friday night, and they opened up about the singer’s pregnancy journey thus far.

“It’ll take nine to ten months,” says the narrator.

Rihanna, who wore a green sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top and matching pink pants to show off her baby bump, said, “You have to enjoy it.”

“I’m trying to take it all in as much as I can.”

“It can get uncomfortable at times, so you can dress the part and pretend,” she adds with a laugh.

Despite the discomfort, the singer is relishing her pregnancy.

“So far, it’s been an exciting journey.”

I’m just taking it week by week.

“There’s always something new, and I’m just taking it and enjoying it,” she said before revealing that her current favorite food is “donuts.”

A(dollar)AP, on the other hand, is enjoying “everything” about the journey thus far.

“I’m just looking forward to what I don’t know.”

