Rihanna dazzles in her Savage X Fenty collection’s sultry purple bra and knickers.

Rihanna looks stunning in a sultry purple bra and knickers from her Savage X Fenty line.

Rihanna, the billionaire pop star, has announced the launch of a new underwear line.

From her Savage X Fenty collection, she wore a £40 purple bra, a £16 pair of matching briefs, and a £35 suspender skirt.

The 33-year-old founded the company in 2018, and it has been so successful that she plans to open five more stores in the United States this year.

The stores will open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, and will only sell Rihanna’s fancy briefs.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s underwear business, combined with her hugely successful make-up line, made her a billionaire last year.

As a result of her achievement, she is now the world’s richest female singer.