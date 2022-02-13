Rihanna greets fans at her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles while pregnant.

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky greet fans at her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles while she is pregnant.

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child, made a surprise appearance at her Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles earlier this week after slaying the red carpet together earlier this week.

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky have perfected the art of surprise.

On Saturday, February 15th,

On December 12, the stylish couple, who are expecting their first child together, made a surprise appearance at Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty lingerie store in Los Angeles, sending excited shoppers into a tizzy with their incredible style.

The 33-year-old singer wore a red hooded leather trench coat that was tied snugly over her growing baby bump, giving her an effortlessly edgy look.

Rihanna finished off her look with a pair of strappy red sandals, gold earrings, and a dramatic red winged eyeliner, which is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Rocky, 33, looked dapper in a gray pinstripe suit, but he also wore a pair of red sneakers that he adorably matched with his partner.

The opening of the second of five Savage X Fenty retail stores in the United States this month is Rihanna’s second official event since she and her partner announced they are expecting a child together late last month.

On Friday, February 15th,

At Goya Studios in Los Angeles on November 11, Rihanna and A(dollar)AP attended a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Brands event.

The couple appeared to be head over heels in love as they walked the red carpet together.

Rihanna has been quietly assisting others in need over the last few days.

In February of this year,

On June 6, the singer and fashion designer paid a visit to the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, where she sat down with local veterans and listened to their personal stories.

According to TV station Fox 11, in addition to donating her time, the singer also “pulled up in a van loaded with sleeping bags, thermals, flashlights, and even bike locks and mini safes for the veterans battling homelessness.”

