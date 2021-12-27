Rihanna Honors Late Cousin 4 Years After His Murder in Barbados

Rihanna Pays Tribute to Late Cousin 4 Years After His Murder in Barbados

Rihanna is honoring her late cousin.

Four years after Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne’s death, the music legend and fashion mogul paid her respects to him.

Rihanna used Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself and Alleyne, as well as a number of photos of Alleyne alone, smiling into the camera.

“I’m missing you and your smile.”

She captioned the touching tribute with (hashtag)Tavon.

Alleyne was assassinated in Barbados four years ago today.

Alleyne, 21, was shot several times while walking near his home by an unidentified man, who fled the scene before succumbing to his injuries at a hospital.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram at the time.

