Rihanna is ‘expecting her first child’ with boyfriend A(dollar)AP Rocky, according to all the signs.

Rihanna is ‘expecting her first child’ with boyfriend A(dollar)AP Rocky, according to all signs.

The singer, 33, sparked pregnancy rumors last year when she said she wants four children, and she sparked more this week when she appeared to have a “baby bump” while on vacation in Barbados.

Rihanna flew to Barbados on Monday to be honored as the country’s national hero.

When she wore a clingy orange halterneck dress to the inauguration ceremony, the What’s My Name singer sent the internet into a frenzy.

Many fans claimed Rihanna’s baby bump was visible in the gown in photos from the event shared on social media.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A(dollar)AP Rocky, according to one verified user, The Academy.

Thousands of people have liked and retweeted the tweet, but there is no evidence to back up the claims.

When it was reported that Rihanna told employees in Barbados not to smoke around her, the rumor mill went into overdrive.

“Staff was told at her house, no drinking or smoking is allowed,” a source told MTO News.

“[Rihanna] is expecting a child and wants to raise it in a safe environment.”

Meanwhile, the Stay singer revealed last year that she wants three or four children in the next ten years.

When British Vogue asked her where she sees herself in ten years, she replied, “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient.”

I’m going to have three or four kids.”

“Hell, yeah,” she said when asked if she’d still have children if she hadn’t found the right partner.

‘Oh, you got it wrong…,’ I feel like society makes me want to feel.

“They look down on you as a mother if your children don’t have a father.

But happiness is the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

“The only thing that can truly raise a child is love.”

When Rihanna and A(dollar)AP attended the Met Gala in September 2021, they sparked pregnancy rumors as well.

Some fans speculated that her dramatic oversized ensemble was concealing a pregnancy.

When the two were seen sitting close together at the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018, rumors that Rihanna and ASAP were dating began to circulate.

Rihanna and Rocky had been spotted together on numerous occasions by the end of 2020, including on a vacation in Barbados.

The two were photographed kissing on a boat while on vacation, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Rocky referred to Rihanna as… in a GQ interview in 2021.

